William David Robinson
NASHVILLE - William David Robinson, 75, passed away after a 11 year battle with lung cancer on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born February 28, 1944 in Nash County to the late Richard and Maggie Smith Robinson. William loved his family and joking around with them. He also enjoyed gardening; working on all kinds of equipment, antique cars and trucks. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters Ruby Poland and Dolly Smith; one brother Elton Robinson.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 36 years Karen Potter Robinson; three sons, David Robinson (Loryssa), Shayne Robinson and Douglas Howard(Dianne); two daughters Sheryl Vaughan (David) and Laura Lancaster (Joseph); sister Laferne Summerlin; grandchildren Marcus Watkins, Wesley, Cole and Sydney Howard, Michael Everett and Jacob Lancaster; great-grandchild Aurora Dawes.
Visitation with family and friends will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Dennis Greene officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Leo Jenkins Cancer Center, 600 Moye Blvd. Greenville, NC 27834.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Robinson family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 20, 2019