William E. "Gene" Briley
ROCKY MOUNT - William E. "Gene" Briley, age 58, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday evening, November 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, William Dennis Briley and brother, Mike Briley. Gene is survived by his loving family that includes his wife of twenty-eight years, Janet Briley; son, Joseph Thompson (fiance;e, Caitlin) of Selma; mother, Glenda Briley of Rocky Mount; sister, Sandra "Gail" Webb (Al) of Macclesfield; brothers, Dennis Briley of Rocky Mount, and Scott Briley (Melissa) of Red Oak; special nephew, Derek Long of Rocky Mount, and special nieces, Darlene Hobgood (John) of Macclesfield, and Catherine and Elizabeth Briley of Red Oak. He will be especially missed by his close friends, Jeff Gupton, Bobby High, Buck Sessoms, and Bruce Baker, of Rocky Mount.
A Celebration of Gene's Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 7 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 5556 Bend of the River Rd., Rocky Mount, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 Noon, and other times at the home.
Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals. Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019