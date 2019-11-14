William "Bobby" Earl Howell
ROCKY MOUNT - William "Bobby" Earl Howell, 87, passed away at his home in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on April 27,1932, Bobby proudly served during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Air Force. He is preceded in death by his parents, Zebedee Howell and Savannah Monroe Howell, his wife, Geraldine, two brothers and two sisters.
Bobby is survived by his loving son, Shawn Howell and wife, Elisabeth of Louisville, KY; his brother Bill D. Howell and wife, Barbara of Wilmington, NC; his brother Donald Howell and wife, Wanda of Rocky Mount, NC. Bobby will fondly be remembered by nieces and nephews, relatives, his special friend Shirley, caring neighbors and friends. Visitation will be held at on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at H.D. Pope Funeral Home in Rocky Mount, NC from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM with a Graveside Service to follow at 11:00 AM at Pineview Cemetery.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
