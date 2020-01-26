William "Al" Elbert Smith
ROCKY MOUNT - William "Al" Elbert Smith, age 93, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Rocky Mount, NC on December 4, 1926, he was the son of the late William Edmond Smith and Clyde Jones Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Tysula Theodore Smith; his grandson, Nicholas Smith; sister, Laura Ann VanScoik and her husband, Robert VanScoik; brother, Charles Smith; and brother-in-law's, James Arnold and Cecil Brown.
Al leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Debbie Smith Daughtridge and her husband, David of Rocky Mount, NC; sons, Rick Smith and his wife, Gina of Hampstead, NC, David Smith and his wife, Kristine of Leland, NC, Robert Smith and his wife, Melanie of Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Billy Daughtridge and his wife Katrina, Ashley Daughtridge Cox and her husband, Jerry, Brad Smith, Spencer Gutowsky, Priscilla Smith; great-grandchildren, Ryan West, Braxton Cox, Gracie Daughtridge and Brittany Cox; sisters, Catherine Arnold of Rocky Mount and Betty Brown of Seagrove, NC; sister-in-law Bobbie Smith of Florida; along with several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. Jacky Raper and Rev. Jason Sexton officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in William's memory to First Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in William's memory to First Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.
