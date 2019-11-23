William Eugene Smallwood
ROCKY MOUNT - Gene Smallwood of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, formally of Ashton, Maryland passed away November 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Olivia Elizabeth Smallwood, whom he married in 1955 and two children; Mark A. Smallwood Sr. and Barbara J. Seidel. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; Mark A. Smallwood Jr. (Emily), Christopher Smallwood (Caitlin), Jason Smallwood, Cynthia S. Murtha (Chris), Jamie Seidel Falk (Eddie), Sean Seidel (Lauren), Nicholas Seidel, and Aubrey Seidel; also surviving are eight great grandchildren. Mr. Smallwood is also survived by one sister Earlene Theobald and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his parents Earl and Edith Smallwood, brother, George Smallwood, sister, Peggy McDaniel and an infant brother. He is also preceded by daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn Smallwood and son-in-law William M. Seidel.
Mr. Smallwood was born on Mach 9, 1934 in Robinson, Illinois, upon graduating from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, he moved his family from Illinois to Maryland in 1959. He attended George Washington University Law School and the University of Baltimore Law School receiving a Master's Degree in Federal Taxation. Gene practiced law for over thirty-six years in Maryland and the District of Columbia.
Gene was very proud of his entire family and loved them passionately and fearlessly. His years of service in the United States Marine Corps was one of his proudest achievements. He recently received the "Ambassador for Peace" medal for time served in Korea. Gene was a life member and former Master in Masonic Lodge #215 in Silver Spring, Maryland. He also was a member of the Lions Club and Rotary Club. Gene attended First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, NC, its members are a huge blessing to him and his wife.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday November 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Rocky Mount, NC at 2:00 PM with a visitation immediately following the service in the Family Life Ministry Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
