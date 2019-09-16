ROCKY MOUNT - William "Butch" Jesse Godwin, age 71, passed away September 13, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse P. and Gertrude Godwin.
A loving husband, father, brother, and friend, Butch is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Carolyn Daughtridge Godwin; sons, Keith Godwin (Kathy), Troy Godwin, and Pete Ricks (Angel); daughter, Kristy Wright; and sister, Sandra Wallace (Mike); and nine grandchildren.
Please join the family and friends for a special memorial service on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 9149 East Hwy 97, Rocky Mount, NC 27803. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m., one hour prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in memory of William "Butch" Jesse Godwin, to Cornerstone Community Church.
Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals. Online condolences may be sent to davislittlefunerals.com.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 16, 2019