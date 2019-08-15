|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Joseph "Bill" Brennan Jr..
|
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
|
Visitation
Following Services
View Map
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
William "Bill" Joseph Brennan, Jr.
NASHVILLE - William "Bill" Joseph Brennan, Jr., age 88, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in Belmont, MA on December 16, 1930, he was the son of the late William Joseph Brennan, Sr. and Mary Cunningham Brennan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Brennan; and sister, Phyllis Webster.
Bill served during the Korean War in the United States Navy as a Yeoman having been assigned to the USS Steinaker, a class DDR-863 destroyer, which served overseas with the United States 6th Fleet.
Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 63 years, Donna M. Brennan; son, Mark Joseph Brennan, Sr. and wife, Vicki, of North Chelmsford, MA; and daughter, Kimberly Ann Dunn and husband, Bob, of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by grandchildren, Mark Joseph Brennan, Jr., Matthew Ross Brennan, and Brianna Lynn Dunn; and his sister, Mary Claire MacDougall.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Tim Sauls officiating. A brief visitation with the family will follow service until 12:15 PM in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tim Sauls, Keith Ferry, Cornell Mercer and the rest of the Calvary Chapel family for their prayers and love during this most difficult time.
The family would also like to thank Community Home Care & Hospice, especially Melissa and Susan for their love and care; also, Dr. Erik Askeland, D.C. of Raleigh, Dr. Caputo, M.D., VA doctor, and Dr. Sorenson, M.D. of Pinetops.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s Project, 4200 Morganton Road, #300, Fayetteville, NC 28314.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|