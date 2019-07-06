William L. Tomlinson



PORTSMOUTH, VA - The Rev. Dr. William L. Tomlinson (better known to family and friends as "Bill") went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019. He was born on March 9, 1939 in Portsmouth, VA.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Jane Carmack Gracey Tomlinson, his parents, Nellie and Raymond Tomlinson and his younger brother, Ray Tomlinson. He is survived by three sisters-in-law: Linda Tomlinson, Ann Sanderson, and Rebecca Arnason (Charles) and three nieces and three nephews.



Dr. Tomlinson was a graduate of the University of Richmond (BA), Southeastern Baptist Seminary (M.Div.), and Luther Rice Seminary (D.Min.). He pastored churches for 50 years in VA and NC. Upon retirement from his last pastorate he was elected Pastor Emeritus of Arlington Baptist Church, Rocky Mount, N.C. In each of his pastorates he was active in both denominational and civic activities.



Funeral services will be conducted at Concord Baptist Church, 12053 Francisco Rd. Farmville, VA 23901 (for directions see Shorter Funeral Home web site) on July 11, 2019 at 11:00AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at 3:00 PM at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, VA 23824.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Concord Baptist Church (mail to 6114 Deer Run Rd. Farmville, VA 23901). Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

