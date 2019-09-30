Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Larry Whitehurst. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Send Flowers Obituary





NASHVILLE - William Larry Whitehurst passed away on September 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Pitt County on February 14, 1937 to the late Judson Ernest and Irene Warren Whitehurst.



Larry was a member of Nashville United Methodist Church where he served on many different committees and was chairman of the Administrative Board for 10 years. He was a member of the local Lion's Club for many years. Larry attended Mars Hill Junior College and received his BS degree in Agriculture from North Carolina State University. He was employed with Farmers Home Administration for 32 years. Larry was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Patricia Whitehurst, daughter Amy Forbes and husband Mark Forbes, daughter Sharon Whitehurst and Chris Shanley, grandchildren Adam Forbes, Camille Forbes Rizzi and husband Paul Rizzi. He also leaves his dear sister Nanette Whichard and husband Orman Whichard, his brother-in-law Neil Whitehurst and wife Linda Whitehurst, many nephews and nieces, and his precious kitty cat Sally Sue. The family is grateful for the loving attention of his caregiver, Peggy Aycock.



Visitation with family and friends will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 12:30-1:45 PM with funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM at Nashville United Methodist Church with Rev. Scott Dodson officiating. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Whitehurst family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com

