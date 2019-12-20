Rocky Mount Telegram

William Lee Register

Obituary
ROCKY MOUNT - William Lee Register, age 47, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

He was preceded in death by his father, Milton "Billy" Register; mother, Crystal Mathis; brother, Len Register, and granddaughter, Norah Kaplan.

He is survived by his daughter, Brittni Leigh Kaplan (Michael); grandchildren, Jace, Lola, Willow, and Cy; sisters, Lori Williams and Lisa Schriber; step-father, Preston Mathis; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and family friends.

Please join family and friends to remember and celebrate this wonderful life at 7:00 pm, Friday, December 20 at Living Faith Fellowship, 1090 West Mount Dr., Rocky Mount. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 6:00 pm, and other times at the home.

Services are provided by Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount.

Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 20, 2019
