William Lee Register



ROCKY MOUNT - William Lee Register, age 47, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.



He was preceded in death by his father, Milton "Billy" Register; mother, Crystal Mathis; brother, Len Register, and granddaughter, Norah Kaplan.



He is survived by his daughter, Brittni Leigh Kaplan (Michael); grandchildren, Jace, Lola, Willow, and Cy; sisters, Lori Williams and Lisa Schriber; step-father, Preston Mathis; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and family friends.



Please join family and friends to remember and celebrate this wonderful life at 7:00 pm, Friday, December 20 at Living Faith Fellowship, 1090 West Mount Dr., Rocky Mount. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 6:00 pm, and other times at the home.



Services are provided by Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

