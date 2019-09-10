Rocky Mount Telegram

Obituary
ROCKY MOUNT - Mr. William Richard Croom, age 71, of Dobson passed away Thursday, September 5th 2019 at the Salisbury VA Medical Center. He was born October 28 1947 in Durham County. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8 2019 from 1:30-3:30 PM in the sanctuary of Dobson First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3:30 PM. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
