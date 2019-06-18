Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Grant" Sikes. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Grant" Sikes



ROCKY MOUNT - William "Grant" Sikes, age 63, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on September 14, 1955, he was the son of the late Robert James Sikes and Edna Herbert Sikes. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Sikes; father-in-law, Ivey "Pa" Powell, Sr.; and mother-in-law, Ramona "MeMe" Powell.



Grant was a family man and extremely proud of his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He had recently developed a love for Disney Cruises with his wife. Grant retired as a Sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department with 30 years of dedicated service. After retirement he spent several years as the administrator at the Rocky Mount Moose Lodge. Grant had a love for music, singing Karaoke, and playing golf. He played in the NC Law Enforcement Golf Tournament over the years as well as his guys' golf trips to Myrtle Beach, SC.



Grant leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 35 years, Claudia L. Sikes; son, William "Will" Grant Sikes II (Krystle) of Nashville; and daughters, Erica Sikes Bennett (Jason) of Charleston, SC and Amber Dale Sikes of Morrisville. He is also survived by grandchildren, Peter and Yana Bennett, Alex and Colton Hopkins; brothers, James "Jimmy" Sikes (Debbie) of Santee, SC and Kenneth Sikes (Carol) of Nashville; sister, Louise S. Powell (Roger Mobley) of Rocky Mount; brother-in-law, Ivey Powell, Jr. of Rocky Mount; sister-in-law, Mona Powell of Rocky Mount; numerous nieces and nephews; and dog-son, Baxter; grand-dogs, Craig, Walter, Midnight and Raven.



A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Chaplain Howard Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

William "Grant" SikesROCKY MOUNT - William "Grant" Sikes, age 63, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on September 14, 1955, he was the son of the late Robert James Sikes and Edna Herbert Sikes. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Sikes; father-in-law, Ivey "Pa" Powell, Sr.; and mother-in-law, Ramona "MeMe" Powell.Grant was a family man and extremely proud of his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He had recently developed a love for Disney Cruises with his wife. Grant retired as a Sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department with 30 years of dedicated service. After retirement he spent several years as the administrator at the Rocky Mount Moose Lodge. Grant had a love for music, singing Karaoke, and playing golf. He played in the NC Law Enforcement Golf Tournament over the years as well as his guys' golf trips to Myrtle Beach, SC.Grant leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 35 years, Claudia L. Sikes; son, William "Will" Grant Sikes II (Krystle) of Nashville; and daughters, Erica Sikes Bennett (Jason) of Charleston, SC and Amber Dale Sikes of Morrisville. He is also survived by grandchildren, Peter and Yana Bennett, Alex and Colton Hopkins; brothers, James "Jimmy" Sikes (Debbie) of Santee, SC and Kenneth Sikes (Carol) of Nashville; sister, Louise S. Powell (Roger Mobley) of Rocky Mount; brother-in-law, Ivey Powell, Jr. of Rocky Mount; sister-in-law, Mona Powell of Rocky Mount; numerous nieces and nephews; and dog-son, Baxter; grand-dogs, Craig, Walter, Midnight and Raven.A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Chaplain Howard Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close