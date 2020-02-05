William Thomas Edwards
ROCKY MOUNT - William Thomas Edwards, 75, passed away February 3, 2020. He was born July 5, 1944 in Edgecombe County to the late Thomas Edwards and Louise Bass Edwards.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Sherry Edwards; daughters, Gloria Edwards, Loretta Williams and husband Donnie: grandson Alex Williams; sister Sharon Gagliano and husband Charles; niece Joy Cameron and husband Tony. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Edwards family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
