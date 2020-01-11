Willie Doris Proctor
ROCKY MOUNT - Willie Doris Proctor, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Russell Hinton and Willie Rivenbark Jones Hinton. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Russell Lee Hinton and sister, Margaret Hinton Brantley.
Doris leaves behind to cherish her memory, son Miller Lindburgh Hensley, Sr of Newport News, VA and daughter, Doris Marie Davis, of Orlando Florida. She is also survived by her sister, Mary H. Strange, of New Bern, NC.
Doris was a member of Arlington Street Baptist Church and worked for Rocky Mount Mills.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January, 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery.
