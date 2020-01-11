Rocky Mount Telegram

Willie Doris Proctor

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Obituary
ROCKY MOUNT - Willie Doris Proctor, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Russell Hinton and Willie Rivenbark Jones Hinton. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Russell Lee Hinton and sister, Margaret Hinton Brantley.

Doris leaves behind to cherish her memory, son Miller Lindburgh Hensley, Sr of Newport News, VA and daughter, Doris Marie Davis, of Orlando Florida. She is also survived by her sister, Mary H. Strange, of New Bern, NC.

Doris was a member of Arlington Street Baptist Church and worked for Rocky Mount Mills.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January, 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 11, 2020
