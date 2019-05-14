Willie Herbert Ward, Jr.
ENFIELD - Mr. Willie Herbert Ward, Jr. 85, of Enfield, North Carolina died on May 8, 2019 at his residence in Enfield, NC.
A Visitation will be held for Mr. Ward on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church-Enfield, NC beginning at 12:00 noon. The Interment will follow the service in the Rocky Mount Memorial Park. These professional services have been entrusted to H.D. Pope Funeral Home, 325 Nash Street Rocky Mount, NC.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 14, 2019