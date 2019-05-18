Wilton Glen Sykes
SPRING HOPE - Wilton Glen Sykes, 89, passed away May 16, 2019. He was born November 11, 1929 in Nash Co. to the late Arie Bryant Sykes and Amelia Sykes. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Ida Sykes; brother Vick Sykes and a sister Peggy Wood.
He is survived by his daughters, Judy Thompson and Cathy Carpenter(Jack); grandchildren, Alex Thompson and Shannon Brown; great grandchildren, Austin and Paige Brown; brother Arie B. Sykes Jr.; sister Mildred Williams.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Frankie Carroll and Rev. Chet Harvey officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the church.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Sykes family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 18, 2019