Zachary "Zack" David Price Williams



ROCKY MOUNT - Zachary "Zack" David Price Williams, age 20, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on March 21, 1999. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Michael Davis; his paternal grandparents, Russell and Marianne Williams; Uncle, Brian Keith Moss.



Zack enjoyed living life. He graduated from Rocky Mount Prep School in 2018. First and foremost, he loved his family. He always loved spending time with his nephew and his niece whenever he was able to. He had a love for animals and playing video games. Zack started to learn to cook and had an interest in attending culinary school in the future. He became a certified scuba diver and shared that love with his brother, Michael, his cousin Bailey Mathis and his Papa, Kim Barnes. Those memories will be forever cherished. He would do anything for you - but he would always expect a little grease in return. He enjoyed the little things in life such as Ramen Noodles, Chinese Food and Root Beer with no ice. He tricked his mom into buying him five pounds of gummy bears.



Zack leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother Tammy Williams, father, L. Brent Williams; and his step-father, Kevin Donovan, all of Rocky Mount; sister, Brittany Williams of Spring Hope; brother, Michael McBride and his wife, Kellie and his loving nephew and niece, Greyson and Katelynn all of Nashville; Zack's maternal grandmother Phillis "MeMa" Barnes and her husband, Kim of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by his Uncles, Philip Williams of Atlanta, Gary Williams of Nashville, Tim Williams of Greenville, and Tracy Williams of Atlanta; Great-aunts, Brenda Rooks of Rocky Mount, Sandra Drake of Spring Hope; and numerous cousins.



A Celebration of Zack's Life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Joe Price officiating. Visitation with the family will immediately follow the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home until 5:00 PM and at the home of Michael and Kellie McBride.



The family would like to express special thanks to Boddie-Noell Enterprises for their care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 930 B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

