Zelphia Watson Summerlin

Service Information
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount, NC
27804
(252)-451-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Obituary
Zelphia Watson Summerlin

ROCKY MOUNT - Zelphia Watson Summerlin, age 92, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount NC 27804 with Assistant Pastor Dr. Chris Aiken officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 16, 2019
