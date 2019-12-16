Zelphia Watson Summerlin
ROCKY MOUNT - Zelphia Watson Summerlin, age 92, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount NC 27804 with Assistant Pastor Dr. Chris Aiken officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 16, 2019