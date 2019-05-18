Zenobia Sonia Sadowski
ROCKY MOUNT - Zenobia Sonia Sadowski, age
69, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Chorzow,
Poland on September 7, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Marian and Elzbieta Sosniak.
Sonia was a dedicated nurse for over 20 years with Nash General Hospital.
Sonia leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 40 years, Krzysztof Sadowski.
A Celebration of Sonia's Life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will follow service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home until 3:30 PM.
