Zenobia Sonia Sadowski (1949 - 2019)
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1130 N. Winstead Avenue
Rocky Mount, NC
Zenobia Sonia Sadowski

ROCKY MOUNT - Zenobia Sonia Sadowski, age

69, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Chorzow,

Poland on September 7, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Marian and Elzbieta Sosniak.

Sonia was a dedicated nurse for over 20 years with Nash General Hospital.

Sonia leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 40 years, Krzysztof Sadowski.

A Celebration of Sonia's Life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will follow service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home until 3:30 PM.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & WoodliefFuneral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the familyby visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 18, 2019
