MITCHELL, (nee DOUGLAS), Adelaide Veronica Kahuirangi. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital Saturday 18 July 2020, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim) Mitchell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Veronica and John, Douglas and Sonya and loving grandma of Michael, Stephen, Ivy, Max and Harrison. Loved daughter of Edward Te Rangi Tuataka Taimona and Marguerite Rurangi Douglas and cherished sister of Herbie, Adrian, Wallace, Augustus, Joy, Angus, Noeline, Imelda, Laetitia, Gabriel, Anthony (all deceased), and Ivan. Mum's tangi will be at Tunohopu Marae. Funeral Mass will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Rotorua Tuesday January 21 at 11:00 a.m. Moe mai e te mareikura o te whanau
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 20, 2020