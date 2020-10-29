Home

Ailini nee Simona Opa APETE

Ailini nee Simona Opa APETE Notice
APETE, Ailini (nee Simona Opa) 11/12/1930-25/10/2020 Loving wife of Alasene (dec) and devoted mother to Simona and Tealoha, Faamaoni and Aho (dec), Tausese, Malelega and Dion, David and Lexi, Nana and Great Nana to all her special moko. Mum will be lying at Mataatua Marae from Thursday morning. Family Service Friday 30/10/20 at 6pm, Funeral service, 11.00 am Saturday 31/10/20 followed by burial at Kauae Cemetry. Both services at St John's Presbyterian Church on Fenton Street.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 29, 2020
