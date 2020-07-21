Home

Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Glenbrae Retirement Village in the Recreation Centre
22 Hilda Street
Rotorua
Alan NEWLANDS Notice
NEWLANDS, Alan. Peacefully passed away at Glenbrae Retirement Village in Rotorua on 13 July 2020. Devoted husband of the late Mavis Newlands (nee Giles). Always the complete gentleman. Alan will be sadly missed by all of his nephews and nieces, his compatriots at the Bowls and Golf Club and his fellow residents at Glenbrae. As per Alan's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at Glenbrae Retirement Village in the Recreation Centre, 22 Hilda Street, Rotorua on Friday 24 July 2020 at 11am. All communications to The Newlands Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost from July 21 to July 22, 2020
