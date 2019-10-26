|
DONN, Alexander (Steven). On Thursday 24th October 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 62. Brave and strong until the end. Much loved Father, Grandfather (Bompi), Partner, Friend and Brother. Will be dearly missed. "I TOLD YOU I WAS ILL" (Spike Milligan). A celebration of Steven's life will be held at 2pm on Tuesday 29th October in the St Nicholas Anglican Church, 197 Pohutukawa Ave Ohope, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Hospice EBOP, PO Box 275, Whakatane. Messages please to the Donn family C/- 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 26, 2019