Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander DONN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander (Steven) DONN

Add a Memory
Alexander (Steven) DONN Notice
DONN, Alexander (Steven). On Thursday 24th October 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 62. Brave and strong until the end. Much loved Father, Grandfather (Bompi), Partner, Friend and Brother. Will be dearly missed. "I TOLD YOU I WAS ILL" (Spike Milligan). A celebration of Steven's life will be held at 2pm on Tuesday 29th October in the St Nicholas Anglican Church, 197 Pohutukawa Ave Ohope, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Hospice EBOP, PO Box 275, Whakatane. Messages please to the Donn family C/- 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.