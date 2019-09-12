Home

Alexander Wylie JUNER

Alexander Wylie JUNER Notice
JUNER, Alexander Wylie. 15.11.1932 - 7.9.2019 Passed away peacefully in Wanganui. Survived by his wife Jennifer; and children Sandra, Vicki, Iain, Murray and their partners. Grandad to his 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren (all in Australia). Special thanks to doctors, nurses and staff who cared for him, also to all who contributed to the memories, joy, laughter and happiness in his life over the years. Jennifer and family ask that you respect Alex's wishes for a private cremation that has been held.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 12, 2019
