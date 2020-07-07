|
MOORE, Alison Jean. (nee Martin). Passed away peacefully in her 93rd year at Golden Pond Private Hospital, Whakatane on Saturday 4th July 2020 supported by her family. Loved wife of the late Alex. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shelley and Steve, Warrick and Julie, Brett and Penny and cherished by her 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Special thanks from all of her family to the staff at Golden Pond for their love and care. A service commemorating her life will be held on Wednesday 8th July at 11am in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King St, Whakatane. In lieu of flowers donations please to Whakatane SPCA, 15 Gateway Drive, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Messages please to the Moore family c/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 7, 2020