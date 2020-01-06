|
|
MACLEAN, Allison Lisle 1919 - 2019 Formerly of Feilding. Our dear mother who could still touch her toes at 100. Allison passed away peacefully in late December 2019 at Lara Lodge Rest Home, Rotorua. Wife of the late Arthur and loving mother and mother-in- law of Geoffrey, Max (Australia), John (USA), Mark (USA), Grant, Justine and their families. Allison left a legacy of 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. A celebration of Allison's life will be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Saturday 11 January, 2020, at 11am. Followed by interment at the Rotorua Cemetery, Sala Street. All communications to the Maclean family c/o 26 Springfield Road, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 6, 2020