MCQUARRIE, Amanda Louise. (Mandi) Suddenly on September 27th, 2019. Dearly loved youngest daughter of Lyn. Beloved sister of Jo and Linda. Loved owner of Murphy. I will really miss you. Taken from us too soon. A service for Mandi will be held at Pyes Pa Cemetery Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Friday 4th October at 2pm, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to SPCA, PO Box 10122, Rotorua 3046 would be appreciated. Messages to the McQuarrie family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 1, 2019
