ADLAM, Ana. 13/5/1969-3/5/2020 Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Treasured Wife and Soul mate of Raymond Adlam. Daughter of Terepo and Vaine John. Forever loved Mother of Edward, Jordan, Levi, Darci, Ray and Naivette. Loving Nana to Dayeton and Teariki. Beloved Sister to Elizabeth, Rosemary, Martin, Moana and Katrina. Ana was widely loved and admired by so many, and she inspired courage and strength amongst all those who knew her. She did and always will shine a bright light and bring happiness into many people lives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All correspondence to the Adlam family c/o PO Box 926, Rotorua 3015
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 6, 2020