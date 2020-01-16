Home

White Haven Funeral Home & Memorials
80A Tallyho St
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty
07-347 9790
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Bible Baptist Church
55 Pukehangi Road
Anatoria Anastasia (nee Te Tamaki SCOTT

Anatoria Anastasia (nee Te Tamaki SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Anatoria Anastasia (nee Te Tamaki.) Loving wife of Jim. No more pain my darling, rest now with our Lord in heaven. Devoted loving mum to Hohepa and Ngahuia, Piripi and Cate and James. Grandma to Jamaine, Jaleel, Kalisha, Caleb, Madison and Payton. Great Grandma to Alsa and Ali. Rest now our Nan. Sister to Takerei, Paiaka, Sonny, Marama, Piatarihi and Partners. Loving Auntie, Cousin and Friend to many. Her tangi is at Parawai Marae, Taui Street Ngongotaha. Church Service is Friday 17th January at 11am at the Bible Baptist Church, 55 Pukehangi Road. Burial after at Kauae Cemetery, Hakari at Parawai to follow. Gone to soon. Peace Perfect Peace.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 16, 2020
