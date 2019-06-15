|
WERAHIKO, ANNE KATARAINA. Sunrise 30/3/63 Sunset 13/6/19 It is with deep sadness that we inform whanau and friends of Anne's passing. Loved daughter of the late Peter and Anne Werahiko. Dearly loved mother of Dion (deceased). Loving nan of Maia, Kamira and Sebastian. Loved mother in law of Rachel Flutey. Sister and sister in law to Anita and Bruce Braggins (deceased). Marty and Holly, Keith and Aprille, Wendy and Kena, Rangi and Trish. A dearly loved aunty and nan to all the whanau. Friend and soulmate of Rick Tamai. You fought a courageous battle and now it's time for you to rest. Anne's Funeral Service/Nehu will be held at Mataarae Marae, Reporoa on Monday 17 June 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 15, 2019