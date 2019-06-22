Resources More Obituaries for ANNE WERAHIKO Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ANNE KATARAINA WERAHIKO

Notice WERAHIKO, ANNE KATARAINA. 30.03.63 - 13.06.19 We would like to thank our Kaumatua on the paepae at Mataarae Marae. Rotorua Hospice and Dr Mike Newman for their professional care of Anne. Erin McDonald and the team from Mountain View Funeral Home, for your dedication and compassion towards Anne and the whanau. Tony and Dotty Pecotic and Leo Rika for your guidance and love. Our Tanirau whanau and the ringawera, a special thank you "for keeping the home fires burning". The management, staff and customers from Countdown thank you so much for everything that you have done for Anne and her whanau. To all those who paid their respects at the home and the Marae Thank you. To all those that helped, be it through koha, kai, flowers etc. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.