WARREN, Annie. Passed away peacefully on August 18th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew. Treasured mum and mum in law of Arthur (deceased) and Irene, Matt and Anne, Kath and Warren, Gull, Buzz and Kerry, Jules and Larry, Dede and Auggie, Joseph and Tracey and the late Pek and Danny. Aroha to all her moko. She was loved by all of her whanau. Until we meet again. Gone from earth to glory in angels wings rejoicing. The service to celebrate Annie's life will be held at Destiny Church, 1132 Tutanekai Street, Rotorua on Friday August 21st at 11am followed by burial at the Kauae Cemetery. All communications to Warren Family C/- 5 Pretoria St, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 19, 2020