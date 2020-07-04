|
|
HURIHANGANUI, Anthony Tupaea. Sunrise 25.10.1994 Sunset 01.07.2020. Beloved son of Dean and Huia. Partner to Sarah, adored papa of Peighton. Mokopuna of Tupaea and Ruth, Chappy and Huia. Loving brother of Krisdean, Epania and Teotane. Loved nephew, uncle, cuzzie and friend to all. Anthony will remain in the hands of his whanau. On Saturday 4th July the whanau will be taking him onto Te Ohaaki Marae, Reporoa; where he will lie in state until his final day. Service will be on Monday 6th July at 11am at Te Ohaaki Marae followed by his burial at the whanau urupa, Piripi Road, Ohaaki. "E te tama hoki atu Ki o matua tupuna." "Our boar Slayer, Our lambtail, Our black - Rest in eternal love."
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 4, 2020