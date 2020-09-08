|
VERLINDEN, Antonius Johannes. 7/9/30 - 5/9/20. Tony will be lying in state at the family home. Tributes welcome. He is survived by his 4 children Tony, Judith, Klen, and Treesje. Grandchildren Cain, Anthony, Andrea, Emily, Sam da man, Max, Lili and Jago. Tony will be joining his departed wife Vaine Verlinden at Kaue Cemetery, Thursday 10 September at 11am. Formal ceremony to be advised at a later date due to Covid 19, to accommodate absent family and friends and to mark and commemorate the unveiling of Tony and Vaine Verlinden. Special thanks to medical, surgical staff, Rotorua DHB, District Nursing, Hospice, Ranolf Medical Centre/Pharmacy and Dementia Lakes. Meitaki Maata. Arohanui Moe Moe Antonius Johannes Verlinden.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 8, 2020