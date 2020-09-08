Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Antonius VERLINDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonius Johannes VERLINDEN

Add a Memory
Antonius Johannes VERLINDEN Notice
VERLINDEN, Antonius Johannes. 7/9/30 - 5/9/20. Tony will be lying in state at the family home. Tributes welcome. He is survived by his 4 children Tony, Judith, Klen, and Treesje. Grandchildren Cain, Anthony, Andrea, Emily, Sam da man, Max, Lili and Jago. Tony will be joining his departed wife Vaine Verlinden at Kaue Cemetery, Thursday 10 September at 11am. Formal ceremony to be advised at a later date due to Covid 19, to accommodate absent family and friends and to mark and commemorate the unveiling of Tony and Vaine Verlinden. Special thanks to medical, surgical staff, Rotorua DHB, District Nursing, Hospice, Ranolf Medical Centre/Pharmacy and Dementia Lakes. Meitaki Maata. Arohanui Moe Moe Antonius Johannes Verlinden.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonius's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -