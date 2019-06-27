|
|
CANDY, Arthur. Peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday 25th of June 2019, aged 85 years. Loved husband of Mary for 62 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Linda and Mike, and Steve. Adored grandfather to Lisa, Kylee, and Luke, and great grandfather of 4. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral to celebrate the life of Arthur will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Friday 28th June at 11am. Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 27, 2019