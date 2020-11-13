Home

Arthur James Leonard (Len) TOBIN

TOBIN, Arthur James Leonard (Len) On Thursday, 12 November, 2020 in Rotorua aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Frances for 64 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Bill and Marian, Jenny and Graham, Bruce, Graeme (deceased) and Helen, and David and Emma. Adored grandad and great grandad of his 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Len's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Tuesday 17 November at 11am. Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 13, 2020
