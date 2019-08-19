Home

Audrey Frances. n?e Fuller DRYSDALE

Audrey Frances. n?e Fuller DRYSDALE Notice
DRYSDALE, Audrey Frances. n?e Fuller. Peacefully passed away on 17 August 2019 aged 85 years. Loving wife of the late Gordon. Cherished mother of Brenda and Andrew. Loving nana to Jessica and Liam. Sister of Frank and the late Marcia. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 40 Seddon Street, Rotorua on Friday 23 August 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Lakes would be appreciated. All communications to The Drysdale Family, PO Box 4118, Western Heights, Rotorua 3015.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 19, 2019
