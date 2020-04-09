|
|
CARR, Barbara May. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua after a short battle with cancer, on 8th April 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Wally. Loved Mum of Ian and Leigh; the late Leanne; and Merryn. Loved Grandma of her eight grandchildren and their partners, and eight great grandchildren. As per Barbara's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Barbara will occur at a later date to be advised. A special thanks to the staff of Rotorua Hospice, the Medical Ward at Rotorua Hospital, and the staff at Cantabria. All correspondence to The Carr Family, c/- PO Box 926 Rotorua. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Rotorua Community Hospice may be made in Barbara's memory.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 9, 2020