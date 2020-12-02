|
CROKER, Barbara Violet. In the morning of Sunday 29 November 2020, Barbara passed away peacefully. At rest now in God's arms. Cherished wife of the late Cyril. Much loved Mum of Jane and Gary, and Annette and Mark. Treasured Gran of Briar and Liam and Mae. CROKER, Cyril Dennis on Monday 17 August 2020 A combined celebration service of Barbara and Cyril's life will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, School Rd, Ngongotaha, on Saturday 5 December at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Many thanks to the staff at The Gardens for their wonderful care of both Barbara and Cyril. All communications to 6 Santa Cruz Drive, Palm Springs, Papamoa 3118.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 2, 2020