WILSON, Barry Ronald. 13.07.1940-20.08.2020 Had an accident and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband and best mate of Peggy (Wedding) for nearly 56 years, full of amazing adventures. Much loved brother to Allan (dcd) and Bev. Our Dad and everything of Kim, Jo and Sean. Inspirational Pops of Alex, Jaina, Aurora, Athena, Antarès, Jade and Zaya, and their partners Joanna, Darryl and Thomas. Adoring Pops of great grandies Micah and Aurelia. "Electrician Extraordinaire" with many unfinished projects. A private family service has been held. Correspondence to PO Box 2206, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 26, 2020