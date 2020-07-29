Home

Barry Wini HUNTER

Barry Wini HUNTER Notice
HUNTER, Barry Wini. 31.08.1952 - 28.07.2020 Loved husband of Patsy. Dad of Gary and Tina, Sheree, Russel and Francis, and Pou (Barry Junior) and Corrine. Much loved Papa and Papa Tuarua to all his Mokos. Loved brother and uncle. Barry will be lying at home, 4 Dickens St until his service on 31 July at the Rotorua Stock Car Club, 105 Paradise Valley Rd, at 11am followed by burial at Pukepoto Uru Pa. Nga mihi te whanau Hunter. Any communications to Tina 0274618024.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 29, 2020
