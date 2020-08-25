Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Bella Judith (Jingle Bells (Gray) TAYLOR

Bella Judith (Jingle Bells (Gray) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, (nee Gray) Bella Judith (Jingle Bells). Died surrounded by her family after a short illness. Battled fiercely at Cantabria Hospital Resthome in Rotorua on 23 August 2020 in her 82nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Sydney Taylor. Loved and treasured mother and mother in law of Susan and Philip, Helen and David. Loved and cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Grace and Alexander. A service for Bella will be held on Thursday 27 August at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua at 10:00am. Thereafter private cremation. "That's me, bye bye, Sweet Dreams, love you xx Bella x x x x x x"
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 25, 2020
