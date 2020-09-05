|
MASTERS, Bernard Osborne (Bernie). On August 30th 2020. Treasured husband for 62 years of Alison. Dearly loved Dad of Shelley, Jeff and Tracy, Pamela and Darren, and grandfather of Sam, Penny, Jamie, Ashleigh and Flynn. Loved brother of Stan and the late Pat Masters, and brother- in-law of Wendy and Roger, and their families. Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten. A private family service for Bernie has been held. All communications to Collingwood C/- 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 5, 2020