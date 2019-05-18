Home

Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Bernice Marjorie nee Zank FAWCETT/RYAN

FAWCETT/RYAN, Bernice Marjorie, nee Zank. Peacefully at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti on Thursday 16th May 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of the late John Fawcett and Casey Ryan. Dearly loved and best mum and mum-in-law of Rex and Liz, Joe (deceased) and Christine, Sharon and Rangi, Steven, Linare, and Dianne (deceased). Cherished nana to her 10 grandchildren and nanny B to her great grandchildren. A celebration of Bernice's life will be held at VJ Williams Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti on Monday 20th May at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to FAWCETT/RYAN Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 18, 2019
