NU'U, Beryl Martha Ann. Peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday 4th August 2020. Loved wife of the late Paul. Loving and loved mother of Paul-Ricky, Caroline, Beryl, Jo-Ann and Tautane. A much loved grandmother, sister, aunty and friend to many. Beryl will be lying at the family home in Cobham Drive, Kawerau until her celebration of her life on Friday 7th August at 11am in the Kawerau Concert Chambers, Ranfuly Court, followed by burial in the Kawerau Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Alzhiemer's NZ, C/- Education House 178-182 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011 or maybe left at the service. Communication please to the Nu'u Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 5, 2020