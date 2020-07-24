|
BRANCH, Beryl Mary (nee Graham). Passed away peacefully on 22 July surrounded with family aged 94. Dearly loved wife of Ken. Loved mother, mother in law of John and Yvonne Branch, Julie and Alan Ryan, Kay and Wayne Coleman. Loved Nana of Robert and Anna, Cameron and Meghan, Charlotte and Cody, Maree, Adam and Lauren, Jason, Kylie. Great Nan of Oscar, Tessa, Caitlin, Matilda, Paige. Loved by all and will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Monday 27 July at 11:00am followed by interment at Kauae cemetery. All correspondence c/o PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost from July 24 to July 25, 2020