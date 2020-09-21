Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
HINDMARSH (nee Harr?) Betty Adrien Unexpectedly and peacefully on September 19th, 2020 in Rotorua Hospital on the eve of her 93rd birthday. Much loved wife of the late Ken. Cherished mother of Jennifer, Wendy, Anne-Marie and Snow (Henry). Loved mother-in-law of Tony, Peter, Dennis and Maree. Treasured Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Tuesday, September 22nd at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Lakes, Rotorua, and may be left at the service.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 21, 2020
