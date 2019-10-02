|
COLLINS, Betty Albana. 23.7.27 - 27.9.19 Passed away peacefully at Cantabria, Rotorua, aged 92. Loved wife of the late Val Collins. Dearly loved mother of Jennifer Harris, the late Christopher, and their spouses. Special Nana to her six grandchildren, and loved Grandnan to her five great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff in the Otonga and Magnolia Wings of Cantabria; and to Dr. Grant Phibbs for their loving care of Betty. A private family funeral has been held.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 2, 2019