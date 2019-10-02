Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Albana COLLINS

Add a Memory
Betty Albana COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, Betty Albana. 23.7.27 - 27.9.19 Passed away peacefully at Cantabria, Rotorua, aged 92. Loved wife of the late Val Collins. Dearly loved mother of Jennifer Harris, the late Christopher, and their spouses. Special Nana to her six grandchildren, and loved Grandnan to her five great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff in the Otonga and Magnolia Wings of Cantabria; and to Dr. Grant Phibbs for their loving care of Betty. A private family funeral has been held.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.