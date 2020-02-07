|
BOLTON, Bev (also Cowan). Craig, Shelley, Janine and families wish to thank all those who gave their love and support both during and after Bev's short illness. The friendship, help, visits, food, cards, flowers and donations were amazing. We know the loss of our dearly loved mother and nanny was felt by so many of you. Special thanks to Aunty Kathy, Don and Deidre, Leonie and girls, Kellie and Mum's NAC family. Thanks to all those who helped give Mum an amazing farewell, she had it all, monarch butterflies, singing and a Taste of Irish!!! There are so many of you who have expressed your love on this journey. We are truly thankful xxx
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 7, 2020