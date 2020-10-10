Home

Beverley Marilyn (Bev) GILLANDERS-RYAN

Beverley Marilyn (Bev) GILLANDERS-RYAN
GILLANDERS-RYAN, Beverley Marilyn (Bev). Suddenly and unexpectedly at Palmerston North Hospital on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 aged 73 years. Beloved soulmate of the late Malcolm. Admired and loved best friend, mum, and mother in law of Jocelyn and Mike, and the late Shaun and Alex. Adored Nana to Cameron and Scotty. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bev's life at the Salvation Army Citadel, Manchester Street Feilding on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 10, 2020
